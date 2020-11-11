President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the late former Kaduna State governor, Balarabe Musa left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy.

Buhari added that Musa would be “sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.”

Buhari stated this in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, to commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna over the death of their former governor, whose death was announced on Wednesday.

“President Buhari believes Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates,” the statement read.

