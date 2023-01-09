Bale retires from football aged 33

Wales forward, Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, is his country’s most-capped male player and also the record goalscorer.

He announced his decision on social media on Monday evening.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.”

Read Also: Qatar 2022: Bale penalty rescues point for Wales against USA

Before joining Major League Soccer team Los Angeles FC in June 2022, Bale’s club career took him from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur and a world record trade to Spanish powerhouse Real.

Prior to leading Wales to their first World Cup appearance since 1958 in Qatar in 2022, he served as his nation’s talisman as they advanced to the 2016 and 2020 European Championships. His international career ended with 41 goals in 111 appearances.

Bale won footballer of the year honors twice while playing for Tottenham, in 2010–11 and 2012–13. In September 2013, he left Tottenham for Real for a then-record fee of more than £80 million.

In addition to three Club World Cups, three Uefa Super Cups, and a Spanish cup, Bale helped Real win three league championships and five Champions League titles.

“It [football] has truly given me some of the best moments of my life,” added Bale.

“The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now