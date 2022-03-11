Ballon d’Or organizers announce four key changes to award process

The 2022 Ballon d’Or Award will take a different form from what it used to be after the orgainzers of the award announced a few changes.

France Football, a French football magazine, has been presenting the award since 1956.

The magazine announced on Friday that the ceremony of the 2022 edition of the award will take place in October instead of the November/December period it usually holds.

The organizers also announced a shift from the January to December calendar, a period during which the performances of footballers are viewed to determine nominees.

According to them, the award will now be issued on the basis of the performance of players during the classic football season, which is from August to July.

“No more January to December,” the organizers tweeted.

“The #ballondor will now be awarded on the basis of a classic football season: August to July! No worries, the Qatar World Cup will count for the 2023 award. Less global but… much more demanding.”

They also announced a change to the process of selecting Ballon d’Or jury members.

“The process of selection for the #ballondor jury members is changing. Ballon d’Or Jury > journalists from country part of the FIFA top 100 ranking. Women’s Ballon d’Or Jury > journalists from country part of the FIFA top 50 ranking,” read the tweet.

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi emerged winner of the men’s category in the 2021 edition of the award while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona won the Women’s title.

