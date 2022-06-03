Balogun departs Rangers after two seasons

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun will be leaving Scottish League side, Rangers following the expiration of his contract.

The club made the announcement on Friday, stating that everyone at the club wishes the player well in his future endeavours.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Balogun had joined the former Scottish champions in 2020 under the reign of then-manager Steven Gerrard, a switch from Wigan Athletic.

His signed one-year contract was in 2021 extended by another one year, which expires this month, and the club no longer need his services.

“Rangers can today confirm that Leon Balogun and Andy Firth will depart the club following the expiration of their contracts.

“Everyone at the club wishes Leon and Andy well for the next move in their career,” a tweet on the club’s Twitter page read.

Rangers would later put up a video celebrating Balogun, highlighting his key moments at the club.

💙 Forever Blue@LeonBalogun leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career. pic.twitter.com/ms0Nph6hkg — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) June 3, 2022

Balogun scored two goals from 37 games played for Rangers in the just-concluded season.

Rangers successfully clinched the Scottish Cup, but finished second in the Scottish Premiership, and won silver in the Europa League as they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final.

