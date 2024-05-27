Sports
Balogun extends stay with Rangers
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun is set to stay on with Scottish Premiership club, Rangers for another year.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Balogun had made a return to the club last summer as he signed a one-year contract.
He has now signed a new one-year contract at the club after agreeing an extension at Ibrox.
Read Also: Balogun rejoins Rangers on one year deal
The experienced centre-back won over manager Philippe Clement with his performances this season.
Earlier this month, the Rangers boss hinted that he would look to keep Balogun at the club.
At the time of this report, the club was yet to make an official statement, but Scottish papers have confirmed the extension.
