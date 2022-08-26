Balogun joins Championship club QPR after leaving Scottish side Rangers

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has completed a move to English Championship club, Queens Park Rangers after signing a one-year contract.

Balogun was released by Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers in June following the expiration of his contract.

The 34-year-old defender reunites with manager Michael Beale, who was assistant to former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

“It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it,” Balogun told the club’s official website.

“We have been speaking for some weeks so I am happy we got it done.

“The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.”

Read Also: Balogun departs Rangers after two seasons

Balogun hasn’t played since leaving Rangers at the end of last season but he is confident he can get up to speed quickly as he looks to get his career in W12 up and running.

“I have managed to keep myself fit,” he said.

“I haven’t been able to have team training so that is what I will try to catch up with as quickly as possible.

“The foundation of my fitness is there so it really shouldn’t take me long.”

Balogun helped Rangers reach the final of the Europa Cup last season, and also helped them win the Scottish Cup after finishing second in the league.

