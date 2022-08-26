Sports
Balogun joins Championship club QPR after leaving Scottish side Rangers
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has completed a move to English Championship club, Queens Park Rangers after signing a one-year contract.
Balogun was released by Scottish Premiership club, Glasgow Rangers in June following the expiration of his contract.
The 34-year-old defender reunites with manager Michael Beale, who was assistant to former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
“It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it,” Balogun told the club’s official website.
“We have been speaking for some weeks so I am happy we got it done.
“The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.”
Read Also: Balogun departs Rangers after two seasons
Balogun hasn’t played since leaving Rangers at the end of last season but he is confident he can get up to speed quickly as he looks to get his career in W12 up and running.
“I have managed to keep myself fit,” he said.
“I haven’t been able to have team training so that is what I will try to catch up with as quickly as possible.
“The foundation of my fitness is there so it really shouldn’t take me long.”
Balogun helped Rangers reach the final of the Europa Cup last season, and also helped them win the Scottish Cup after finishing second in the league.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...