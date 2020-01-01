Balogun missing as Brighton secure late draw against Chelsea

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was missing in action and also in bench as Brighton begin the new year with a draw against Chelsea.

The Nigeria international is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for Brighton this season.

It was believed in some quarters that Balogun could finally make the starting lineup of the Seagulls in any of the games of the busy festive period, but it did not happen.

Brighton drew 1-1 at home against Chelsea, with Caesar Azpilicueta opening scoring early in the first half before Alireza Jahanbakhsh equalised with an overhead kick in added time.

In another Premier League encounter played concurrently, Burnley lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.

An opener by Wesley Moraes put the visitors ahead on 27 minutes before Jack Grealish doubled their lead minutes to halftime.

The hosts began what appeared like a comeback when Chris Wood scored to halve the deficit in the 80th minute, but Aston Villa held on to take all three points.

Villa climb out of the relegation zone to sit 16 on the table, pending the rest of the games in New Year’s Day.

