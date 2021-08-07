News
‘Ban BBNaija for promoting immorality and corruption,’ MURIC tells Nigerian govt
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Saturday urged the Federal Government to ban the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija.
The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the call in a chat with journalists in Lagos.
He described the programme is an “abomination, an exhibition of nudity and invitation to chaos and insecurity.”
The BBNaija, according to him, seeks to mislead the youths.
He said: “The government should ban BBNaija, the people are the government and there are no people without the youths. BBNaija is misleading the youths. It will encourage robbery and insecurity. BBNaija is awarding millions of naira to young guys, awarding free cars, and making young ones salivate back home, wishing they had something like that sudden wealth.
“The Federal Government should wake up because no state government can ban it. If the Federal Government bans BBNaija, it will be like Twitter, which will be good riddance to bad rubbish.
“Twitter was banned for promoting insecurity and BBNaija should be banned for promoting immorality, indecency, and corruption. We are fighting corruption; it will be part of our fight against corruption to ban BBNaija. It is national disgrace.”
The MURIC chief decried how Nigerian youths are being misled by the proliferation of reality shows.
READ ALSO: MURIC rejects CAN’s call for Christian President in 2023
Akintola added: “We issued statements on it in the past two years. BBNaija is an abomination. The problem we have in this country is that people don’t learn lessons from past mistakes. We tend to idolize idleness and immorality. We pick thugs as heroes and ritualists as our models.
“Our youths today have missed the road; what they are interested in is not what can make the country great. What do we get to gain from open vulgarity, open nudity, and the spread of shamelessness?
“Now, we are crying over insecurity, immorality, and indecency that we invited. We all should come together – Muslim clerics and Christian clergy. We should come together and demonstrate openly against BBNaija. Neither the Qur’an nor the Bible encourages it. We should not keep silent.”
