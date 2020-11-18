Ban on motorcycle, tricycle still in force – Lagos govt

The Lagos State government said on Wednesday the ban on commercial motorcycles (Okadas) and tricycles (Keke Napep) in 15 local government areas in the state is still in force.

The state government had last year banned commercial motorcycles and tricycles from operating in six LGAs and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The latest reminder by the state government followed the renewed attacks on men of the state task force by commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this in a statement, decried the attacks on task force officials in the state.

He said the state government would continue to enforce its traffic laws to maintain sanity on roads and save lives.

He said: “Amid the enforcement, which began on Tuesday, commercial motorcyclists have taken laws into their hands and attacked the task force team, injuring officers carrying out their lawful duties. The perpetrators of this violence will be identified and made to face the law.

READ ALSO: OKADA BAN: Falana goes down memory lane, blames Buhari for Lagosians’ hardship

“However, the officers were undeterred by the criminal activities of the motorcyclists; 131 motorcycles were seized; 15 riders arrested and prosecuted; and 150 vehicles impounded in various areas of the state.

“The task force subsequently arraigned and prosecuted 35 drivers of impounded vehicles, who had to forfeit their cars to the state for driving against oncoming traffic; 62 drivers who plied the BRT Corridor were fined N70,000 each; and 28 tricycle owners were also arraigned in court.

“The task force was again attacked in Ikeja, on Wednesday. It retreated to avoid an escalation of the crisis. The team, however, mobilised more personnel to quell the riots started by the riders.

“Traffic enforcement agencies will continue to assert their authority. They have been directed to arraign and prosecute all violators to ensure that penalties are apportioned in consonance with the law.”

Join the conversation

Opinions