Ban on telecom services in Katsina to be lifted in January —Govt

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

The Katsina State Government has announced that it will lift the ban on telecommunication services in the remaining seven affected Local Government Areas before January 2022.

The state governor, Aminu Bello Masari who disclosed this during a media parley with journalists on Tuesday in Katsina, urged residents to do their best to protect their areas from bandit attacks.

Recall that the state government recently lifted the ban on telecommunication services in 10 out of the 17 LGAs in the state which suffered from banditry. The government had imposed the ban to curtail the activities of bandits.

Masari praised the efforts of all security agencies, especially vigilance groups, for fighting bandits. He noted that the vigilantes travel from one community to another with the aim of protecting the communities.

Masari advised people to defend their communities and to also give the securities all the necessary support, especially by providing them with correct information on criminals. He encouraged them to support the local vigilance groups with the necessary weapons so that they could defend them in the event of an attack.

He said, “We must prepare to fight back as individuals, to fight the bandits because they are evil and they represent evil. We should not retreat in this fight.

“We took over under serious threat of security in 2015, and by God’s grace, we will not hand over this country to the next generation of leaders under this condition. We must restore normalcy.

“We inherited the government with the security challenges and we must end it and hand over the state to our successors without the same problem. We must control and dominate our environment.

“There are two advantages that we have, numbers and technology. When you put the two together, we will restore normalcy. It is not beyond us to do that”.

