BAN: Police vows to arrest erring riders, passengers in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday vowed to arrest and prosecute commercial motorcyclists and passengers who defy the government’s ban on Okada operations in the state.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had during the week banned Okada operations in six local government areas of the state.

The affected LGAs are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

The governor announced the ban a few days after a sound engineer was killed by people suspected to be Okada riders over a N100 balance in the Lekki area of the state.

The command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote: “Under the new total ban of motorcycles in six local government areas of Lagos State, passengers and riders alike will be arrested and prosecuted. The passenger is an accomplice. Ignorance will not be an excuse!”

