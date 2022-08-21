‘Bandit leader, Bello Turji, has embraced peace,’ Zamfara govt claims

The Zamfara State government claimed on Sunday the state’s bandit leader, Bello Turji, has repented and embraced its peace overtures.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Hassan Nasiha, stated this at the opening of a conference on security organised by the Students Union of Medina University, Saudi Arabia.

He said that Bello’s repentance had resulted in peace in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas of the state.

Nasiha said he had met with bandits in the 14 LGAs in the state.

He said: “In the last three months, there has not been any bandit attack at Magami district as a result of the peace initiative with bandits.

READ ALSO: Military kills bandits’ leader, 8 others in Nigeria’s North-West

“Everyone knows the notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, who has operated on that axis.

“The state government through the peace committee entered into a peace deal with the bandits’ leader and he agreed to stop the criminality and to embrace peace.

“Turji is now killing unrepentant bandits who unleashed terror on innocent citizens in Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji local government areas.”

The deputy governor declared that the peace committee set up by the government met with nine bandits’ groups in their camps at Magami and Dansadau emirates where they raised their concerns.

“They said Hausas always attacked and raped their women, killing the Fulani on their way to or returning from markets,” the deputy governor added.

Turji was declared wanted by police early this year over the killings and kidnappings in the state.

The government also accused the bandit leader and enemies of the government of frustrating the peace move initiated with the bandits at the time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now