BANDITRY: Nigerian military sets up Super Camp in Katsina

The Nigerian Army has set up a Special Army Super Camp IV in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State in a bid to effectively counter insurgency in the Northeastern part of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Wednesday, flagged off the Super Camp stating that it was part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020 and the commencement of “Exercise Sahel Sanity 2020”.

According to Buratai, various intervention projects executed in different communities in the six geo political zones of the country would soon be commissioned by the Nigerian Army.

Buratai said: “There will be commissioning of various intervention projects executed in various communities in the six geo political zones of the country.

“This is done with a view of improving civil- military relationship.

“The Nigerian army will also be distributing palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians in the 36 states and the FCT concurrently across all formations and units in the country and the year’s activities will culminate with COAS commendation award parade on July 6.”

He further said that the Army Day Celebration would mutate to real time operations code named “Exercise SAHEL SANITY” which is aimed at curbing banditry and other criminal activities in the North West.

