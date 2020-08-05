Banditry will not escalate to level of Boko Haram –Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Wednesday the state government would not allow the current cases of banditry in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones of the country to escalate to the level of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

The governor disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Masari, who reaffirmed the state government’s determination to contain the situation, said: “Currently the military is in Katsina for their annual super camp. Therefore, over 2,000 of them are gathered in Katsina in order to really send a signal to the bandits that the military is ready and willing to deal with the situation.

“The hope is that the military including the police and other security agencies have been given a marching order by the president to control the situation by all means and it is a task that must be done because we cannot allow the situation in the North-West to develop to a worrisome stage like it is in the North-East.”

Read also: BANDITRY: Gov Masari laments, says only 30 policemen securing 100 villages

He said the people living in the rural communities can testify that actions are ongoing and the displaced persons are being well taken care of by the government.

Masari said the government is determined to conquer the bandits despite the onset of the rain.

He added: “You know, the North-West and North-Central parts of the country where these bandits are is a vast forest area and unfriendly terrain so especially now during the rainy season, moving with heavy military equipment can be very challenging because the soil is soft and the rains are heavy but it is doable.

“No situation is impossible especially to a willing and determined mind so I do believe that we can conquer these bandits and stop them from hibernating into something else.”

Join the conversation

Opinions