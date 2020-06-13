BANDITRY: Zamfara APC to take on Assembly for dissolving LG councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to challenge the dissolution of local government councils in Zamfara by the state House of Assembly in court.

The state’s lawmakers had last week, following allegations of misappropriation of funds and the councils’ inability to stop banditry, dissolved the 14 elected local government councils in the state.

But the state APC chairman, Lawal Liman, in a statement on Friday, described the action of the state assembly as illegal and vowed that the APC would take legal action.

He regretted that the state governor, Bello Matawalle and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers who got to power by court verdict allegedly violated the constitutional provision by dissolving democratically elected local government councils.

He said, “The dissolution of the democratically elected local government councils by the state House of Assembly is a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We will take legal action to reverse the dissolution because APC is a political party that has been ensuring adherence to the rule of law for its strong conviction that this will guarantee democratic stability in the country.”

According to Liman, the state legislature truncated democracy at the local government level and their action remained unacceptable to the APC.

