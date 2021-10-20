Metro
Bandits abduct 13 passengers in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday abducted 13 passengers at Konar Barau village, Rafi local government area of Niger State.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna.
He said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Zungeru Division, said in a report that one Mubarak Idris of Kwanawa village, Sokoto State, who is a driver of an 18-seater bus with registration number LGT 12 XWX loaded with 18 passengers, mostly fishermen, from Yauwuri, Kebbi State, and heading to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on fishing activities reported the matter to the police.
“The driver said when he got to a sharp bend along Tegina-Minna road, suspected bandits in military uniform kidnapped 13 of his passengers and his motor boy.”
READ ALSO: Bandits kill policeman, two others in attack on Niger emir’s palace
The police commissioner said the gunmen also dispossessed the driver of N131,500.
Kuryas added: “We appeal to residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid the police in the efforts to arrest miscreants in the state.
“We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of lives and property in our area of supervision.
“All we require from residents is vital intelligence information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state on the movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary security action.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...