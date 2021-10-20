Bandits abduct 13 passengers in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday abducted 13 passengers at Konar Barau village, Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna.

He said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Zungeru Division, said in a report that one Mubarak Idris of Kwanawa village, Sokoto State, who is a driver of an 18-seater bus with registration number LGT 12 XWX loaded with 18 passengers, mostly fishermen, from Yauwuri, Kebbi State, and heading to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on fishing activities reported the matter to the police.

“The driver said when he got to a sharp bend along Tegina-Minna road, suspected bandits in military uniform kidnapped 13 of his passengers and his motor boy.”

READ ALSO: Bandits kill policeman, two others in attack on Niger emir’s palace

The police commissioner said the gunmen also dispossessed the driver of N131,500.

Kuryas added: “We appeal to residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid the police in the efforts to arrest miscreants in the state.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure the protection of lives and property in our area of supervision.

“All we require from residents is vital intelligence information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state on the movement of dubious characters in their midst for necessary security action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now