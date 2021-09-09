News
Bandits abduct 23 persons, kill police officer in Kaduna
Again, armed bandits have attacked Ungwan Maje and Ungwan Laka villages in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a police officer and abducting 23 others.
It was gathered that the bandits attacked the villages in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire on the residents who were still at sleep.
According to reports, the gunmen first attacked Ungwan Maje village where they abducted 16 persons, said to be majorly women and children.
Also, the bandits were said to have later proceeded to the Ungwan Laka community where they killed a mobile police officer identified as Joshua Markus, who was said to be on a visit to his family from the Rivers State Command where he was serving.
It was gathered that the bandits, thereafter, kidnapped the wife and daughter of the slain police officer.
The incident was confirmed by the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige.
According to Jalige, security operatives are already trailing the bandits to arrest them and rescue the kidnapped victims.
READ ALSO: Kaduna govt confirms rescue of three commuters from armed bandits
Ripples Nigeria has reported that the spate of insecurity in Kaduna State caused by bandits, who attack villages and kidnap residents for ransom, has been on the rise.
Bandits had in the early hours of July 10, kidnapped the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, and 10 others Kajuru town, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.
Also, the bandits on August 26; kidnapped four persons in Zangon Shanu and Unguwar Liman in the Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Zazzau Emirate in the state.
The bandits had also in the past kidnapped hundreds of school children in the state and demanded ransoms, however, the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai had vowed never to bargain with bandits or pay them ransoms, saying it would only encourage them to continue their criminal acts.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...