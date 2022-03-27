Bandits abduct another Catholic priest in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of another priest of the Catholic Church, Rev. Father Felix Zakari, the parish priest of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Zango Tama parish, in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, in a statement on Sunday, said the priest was abducted by bandits who invaded the Zango Tama community as well as eight other communities in the early hours of Saturday where around 50 people were killed while churches, residential buildings and vehicles were burnt by the bandits.

“We can confirm the kidnapping of Rev. Father Felix Zakari, the parish priest of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Zango Tama parish, in Giwa LGA.

“The priest was kidnapped when the bandits raided nine villages in the early hours of Saturday where some people were killed and abducted. The bandits also razed the church after kidnapping the priest.

“The affected villages are Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi,” Jalige said, adding that police operatives are already on the trail of the bandits.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Zaria, Patrict Adikwu Odeh, who also confirmed the abduction of Rev. Zakari in a statement on Sunday, said he was among several others abducted by bandits during the attacks on the villages.

“We regret to officially announce and confirm the abduction of one of our Priests, Rev. Fr. Felix Zakari Fidson, shortly after he left his residence at St Ann’s Zango Tama on his way to the diocesan headquarters.

“We call on all men and women of Goodwill to pray for the safe release of Rev. Felix Zakari Fidson and others from the hands of their abductors on this day of the solemnity of the annunciation.

“Through the intercession of our Lady, the Mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and our mother, may our brother, Rev. Father Felix Zakari Fidson, and others return to us safe and sound,” the Chancellor said.

