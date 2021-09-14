Bandits abduct catholic priest in Kukah’s village

Gunmen suspected to be bandits Monday night abducted the priest in charge of St. Matthew Catholic Church at Anchuna village, Zango-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, Rev. Father Luka Yakusak.

The Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, hails from Anchuna village.

The spokesman of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Luka Binniyat, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said the cleric was abducted by bandits at his residence.

He said, “The bandits’ siege on communities in Zangon Kataf LGA is assuming a new and dangerous dimension with clerics targeted for murder or kidnapped for ransom.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill Catholic priest, six others in Kaduna

“The abduction of the Parish Priest of St Matthew’s Catholic Church, Anchuna village, the village home of the outspoken Bishop Hassan Mathew Kukah on Monday was one more crime that SOKAPU views with a strong suspicion of more grim crime planed against our people. And we warned of dire consequences if this is not immediately checked by the right authorities.

“SOKAPU believes that the kidnapping of Fr. Yakusak is to send fears into the heart of the Kukah – erudite civil rights champion and strong critic of the misrule of this government into silence.”

Join the conversation

Opinions