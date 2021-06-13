Bandits abduct eight family members in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Bandits in the early hours of Sunday abducted eight members of the same family at the Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria, Kaduna State.

A resident of the area, Alhaji Jubrin Mohammed, told journalists the victims include the parents and their six children.

However, the bandits released the couple a few hours later.

Their daughter, Hafsat Habib Kusfa, who escaped the abduction, said, seven gunmen armed with dangerous weapons broke into their home at about 12:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Kufsa said immediately the gunmen entered the house, they moved from one room to the other, and assembled her parents and siblings in one place.

She said: “Thereafter, they took away my father, mother, sister, and my brothers. They took eight of my family members.

The lady said the parents had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“From their condition, it is evident that they received severe beatings from their abductors and they are now terribly sick,” she added.

By: Isaac Dachen

