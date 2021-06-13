Bandits abduct eight family members in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Bandits abduct eight family members in Kaduna
Bandits in the early hours of Sunday abducted eight members of the same family at the Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria, Kaduna State.
A resident of the area, Alhaji Jubrin Mohammed, told journalists the victims include the parents and their six children.
However, the bandits released the couple a few hours later.
Their daughter, Hafsat Habib Kusfa, who escaped the abduction, said, seven gunmen armed with dangerous weapons broke into their home at about 12:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Kufsa said immediately the gunmen entered the house, they moved from one room to the other, and assembled her parents and siblings in one place.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill five in Kaduna
She said: “Thereafter, they took away my father, mother, sister, and my brothers. They took eight of my family members.
The lady said the parents had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
“From their condition, it is evident that they received severe beatings from their abductors and they are now terribly sick,” she added.
By: Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....