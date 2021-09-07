Bandits abduct former NBC director, 15-year-old daughter in Katsina

Less than 24 hours after the family members of lawmakers in the Katsina State House of Assembly were kidnapped in the state, the suspected bandits have on Monday night allegedly launched a fresh attack, abducting two persons.

According to reports, the hoodlums, armed with Ak 47 rifles allegedly stormed the Bakori Housing Units, abducted a former Director of the National Broadcasting Commission, Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, his 15-year-old daughter, Laila and three other residents, who were later freed.

The other residents that were abducted were identified as Alhaji Bello Aminu Bakori, Shamsuddeen Aminu and one Habibu Rabe of Local Education Authority, Bakori.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that after the incident that happened around 9 pm, local vigilantes in the area mobilised and went after the kidnappers.

The local guards were said to have caught up with the armed men in Danja Local Government Area, leading to three victims regaining freedom after an exchange of gunfire.

Although the police are yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report, Abdulkadir and his daughter are said to still be in captivity.

Hoodlums and kidnappers popularly called bandits by locals have been making life unbearable for many in Nigeria, especially in the northern part of the country, in a new wave of insecurity.

There have been reported cases of repeated abduction of school children from different schools in the North-East by bandits, and the demand of ransoms for their release.

