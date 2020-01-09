Bandits abduct four students in Kaduna Catholic school

At least four seminarians were on Wednesday abducted by armed bandits at the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary in Kakau, Kaduna State.

The Registrar of the Seminary, Rev. Joel Usman, confirmed the seminarians’ abduction to journalists on Thursday.

He said: “Good Shepherd Major Seminary was attacked by armed bandits on January 8, 2020 between 10.30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“After the headcount of the students with security agents, four Seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release.”

Several persons have been abducted by terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers in the last few weeks.

A Catholic Bishop was abducted in Kaduna last week and several others are still in the captivity of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists despite calls for their release by the Federal Government and other concerned groups and organizations, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

