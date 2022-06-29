Bandits abduct Medical Director, pregnant woman, scores in Zamfara

The Director-General of Dansadau General Hospital in Zamfara State, Dr. Mansur Mohammed, a nine-months old pregnant woman and scores of others have been abducted by bandits.

This came three days after Governor Bello Matawalle directed the state Police Commissioner to issue gun licenses to willing residents to acquire arms to defend themselves against bandits.

The state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), while condemning the attack in a statement on Wednesday, urged both the Federal and the State governments to do everything possible to rescue its member and others who were kidnapped by the terrorists.

According to the State NMA, Dr. Mansur was kidnapped alongside many others along the Dansadau-Magami road by the bandits who had blocked the road.

In a related development, bandits also abducted a nine-months old pregnant wife of the former chairman of the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Sanusi Gusau.

The victim, Ramatu Yunusa, was reportedly abducted in her husband’s house in Damba Gusau, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The husband of the victim who spoke on the abduction of his wife said the bandits broke into his house around one o’clock in the morning on Tuesday and abducted his pregnant wife.

“It was a terrible situation that nobody was able to come to our assistance, not even the so-called security operatives stationed in the area.

“They jumped over the wall and broke my doors but before they could enter into my room, I was able to hide in a place where they could not locate me, I know that I was their target.

“When they ransacked the house and could not find me, the only option left for them was to abduct my pregnant wife, Ramatu. I pray she does not put to bed in the kidnappers’ den,” he lamented.

The state police spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, has however, not confirmed the incident as calls to his phone were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

