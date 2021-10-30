Bandits abduct nine in Kaduna

Armed bandits have abducted at least nine people at Dangilmi community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The community is a few metres away from Bethel Baptist High School where bandits abducted 121 students in July.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the bandits had contacted the victims’ families and demanded N50 million ransom.

He added that the victims were abducted during a raid on the community on Friday.

Hayab said: “The victims were abducted close to Jakaranda and the bandits are demanding N50 million. On Friday, I got calls from the villagers and even their leaders and I told them what we can do in such a situation.

“So today, I had to call the leaders of our churches and the school management not to have anything to do with that premises for now. This is because we will look stupid if the bandits return to the area and abduct anybody.”

