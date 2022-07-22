Bandits abduct nine people in Niger

Bandits on Thursday abducted nine people at Kuchi Village, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents told journalists on Friday the gunmen who invaded the community in large numbers moved from house to house and woke up their victims including women and children before leading them into the bush through cattle routes.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bala Kuryas, also confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna.

He said that the police anti-kidnap squad had been deployed to the area to rescue the victims.



Kuryas said: “We have put in place sensitive security measures that will ensure the victims are rescued and are united with their loved ones.

“All we require from members of the general public is vital information that could aid our men on ground to ensure successful operation.”

