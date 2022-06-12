Metro
Bandits abduct over 40 wedding guests, traders, along Sokoto-Zamfara road
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted over 40 traders and wedding guests who were travelling along the Sokoto-Zamfara road on Saturday.
The Zamfara State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the victims were returning from a wedding in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto State when they ran into an ambush mounted on the road by the bandits.
“The wedding guests were returning to Zamfara around 6pm from a wedding in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto State when they were waylaid by the bandits who mounted a road block on the expressway.
“The gunmen shot sporadically at the vehicles they were travelling in and abducted about 40 people while around 20 managed to escape,” the police spokesman said.
He added that the state Police Commissioner has despatched a crack team of officers to the area to comb the forests and rescue the victims.
Read also:Troops, volunteer guards kill 5 bandits in Benue
A victim who managed to escape the ambush said some of those who were abducted were traders who sold mobile phones at the Bebeji Plaza Market in Zamfara State who had traveled to Sokoto for a wedding.
The chairman of the phone vendors who spoke on the abduction of his members, said the traders were abducted on their way back from a wedding in Sokoto in the evening of Saturday.
He explained that the traders mumbering about 60 were traveling in a 40-passenger Toyota coaster bus and an 18-passenger hiace bus when they ran into the bandits who demolized their vehicles with bullets before abducting about 40 of them while the others managed to escape.
“They ran into the bandits on Saturday evening between Tureta and Bakura along the Sokoto-Zamfara road after leaving the wedding venue in Tambuwal,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...