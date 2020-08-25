Bandits abduct students, kill one in Kaduna

Suspected gunmen on Monday invaded Damba-Kasaya Community in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed one person.

Some of the residents of the area, including a JSS 3 student, were said to have been kidnapped by the gunmen who arrived in the community on motorbikes at about 8am.

It was learnt that the bandits had operated at the village where they abducted many before finally invading the Prince Academy where they picked the JSS3 student.

A villager was said to have been shot by the bandits while chasing them.

According to a resident of the area, Mallam Bawa Wakili, the gunmen came in large numbers and shot sporadically.

He also said the gunmen broke into the Aminci Baptist Church within the community where they destroyed musical instruments, including the public address system valued at thousands of naira.

Wakili said, “They abducted many people in the village, then they went to Prince Academy and abducted many of the students who were receiving lessons for their JSS3 exams.

“I cannot say how many people were kidnapped, but they went away with many people.

“The villagers, not knowing that the soldiers had been withdrawn, kept pursuing the bandits in the bush, the bandits fired at them and one person was killed.”

The Kaduna State Police Command had yet to confirm the incident as of press time.

