Bandits abduct three seminarians at Kaduna institute

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday night abducted three seminarians at Christ the King Major Seminary in Fadan Kagoma, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Kaduna state confirmed the incident in a memo dated October 12, 2021, signed by the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, and addressed to the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Province.

The Catholic Diocese said the three seminarians were in their fourth year.

It added that the bandits stormed the seminary in large numbers at 7:26 p.m. on Monday night and shot indiscriminately in a bid to scare away occupants of the facility.

The memo read: “We announce with unease the kidnap of three major seminarians of the Christ the King Major Seminary, our diocesan Major Seminary is domiciled within the St. Albert Institute.

“It houses mostly the formators and seminarians preparing for the catholic priesthood. The Seminarians receive academic formation from the St. Albert Institute.

“The incident occurred on Monday, 11th October 2021 at 7:26 p.m., in the Chapel of the Seminary in Fayit, Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“As of the time of the attack, 10 formators including the Rectors of the Seminary and the Institute, 132 Seminarians, six non-seminarians, one female non-academic staff, and one steward were on ground.

“Six seminarians sustained various degrees of injuries. A dispatch of soldiers of Operation Safe Haven was on ground to accompany some formators and the injured seminarians to Salem Hospital in Kafanchan.

“There, they were treated and discharged after being confirmed to be stable.

“These seminarians belong to the Apostles of Divine Charity and the Little Sons of the Eucharist Congregation.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident.

He said operatives attached to the Police Tactical Team had visited the institute for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

