Metro
Bandits abduct travelers in Kaduna
Armed bandits on Friday abducted some travelers along the Kaduna-Kachia road in Kaduna.
An eyewitness told journalists that the incident occurred along the highway at about 3:00 p.m. on Friday.
The man said he was plying the road when some people alerted him a few meters to the scene of the incident.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, also confirmed the incident.
He, however, said the exact number of people abducted by the hoodlums has not been ascertained.
Jalige said three empty vehicles were recovered from the scene while one person was found injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
