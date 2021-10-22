Bandits abduct two corps members in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Zamfara State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Gusau, said the corps members were deployed from Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Shehu said the command received a report of the corps members’ abduction from the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Namalam Taura.

He added that the corps members were among the victims abducted by bandits along Tsafe- Gusau road on Tuesday.

The spokesman said: “It could be recalled that on October 19, 2021, at about 2230 hours, a vehicle with registration number GBK 339 ZY was blocked by armed bandits along Tsafe- Gusau road while travelling from Benue to Sokoto State.

“The vehicle was attacked while passing through Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA.

“And that resulted in the abduction of some passengers whose identities and the number remained unknown.”

