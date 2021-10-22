Metro
Bandits abduct two corps members in Zamfara
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Zamfara State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Gusau, said the corps members were deployed from Sokoto and Kebbi States.
Shehu said the command received a report of the corps members’ abduction from the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Namalam Taura.
He added that the corps members were among the victims abducted by bandits along Tsafe- Gusau road on Tuesday.
READ ALSO:12 killed as bandits invade Zamfara village
The spokesman said: “It could be recalled that on October 19, 2021, at about 2230 hours, a vehicle with registration number GBK 339 ZY was blocked by armed bandits along Tsafe- Gusau road while travelling from Benue to Sokoto State.
“The vehicle was attacked while passing through Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA.
“And that resulted in the abduction of some passengers whose identities and the number remained unknown.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...