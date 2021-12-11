Bandits abduct woman, four children in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday abducted a woman and her four children at Oil Village in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna, added that police operatives also foiled an attack on Sabo Government Residential Area in Chikun LGA in the early hours of the day.

He added that the two incidents happened simultaneously.

The statement read: “In the early hours of 11th December, 2021 at about 0105hrs, the Kaduna State Police Command through Divisional Police Officer, Sabon Tasha Division, Kaduna acted on a distress call received from a good Samaritan to the fact that some suspected armed bandits numbering about 30 with some in military gears and bearing dangerous weapons, were making ferocious effort to break into a residential area at Sabo GRA in Chikun LGA of the state in an attempt to commit a heinous crime.

“On receiving the distress call, operatives were immediately mobilised with the support of other security agents to the scene with a view to thwarting the bandit’s intention. The criminals, sensing the presence of security agents, started shooting indiscriminately.

“However, the operatives did not hesitate to return fire for fire and succeeded in foiling the attempt.

“Unfortunately, it was discovered that the bandits operated simultaneously at Oil Village in the same Sabo location where they kidnapped a woman and her four children to an unknown destination.”

