Bandits allegedly burn 42 travellers in Sokoto

Bandits have reportedly burnt to death, 42 travellers in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The tragic incident, according to residents of the area who confirmed it to the BBC Hausa Service, happened on Tuesday as the victims, mostly from the Sabon Birni area of ​​the state, were migrating to other parts of the country due to the activities of the terrorists in their area.

One witness who was part of the rescue team that tried to save the victims, said:

“The bus was traveling from Sabon Birni, less than six kilometers to the village of Gidan Bawa, when the tragedy struck.

“When the incident happened in Sabon Birni, I was called and informed. Among the passengers was my mother’s brother, his wife and their four children.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found that they were dead. We counted 42 charred bodies,” said the witness.

Another witness said only seven survived, adding that they were currently battling for survival at the hospital.

The Sokoto State police spokesman, Sanusi Abubakar, who confirmed the incident in a short statement on Wednesday, however, said the bus was carrying 24 passengers when it was ambushed and set ablaze by the attackers.

“Yes, we are aware of an incident where armed bandits ambushed a bus carrying about 24 passengers and set it ablaze.

“Seven people managed to escape with injuries and were taken to a hospital in the state.

“We are still investigating the matter and will come out with a position when investigation is concluded,” he said.

