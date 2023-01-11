Bandits ambush, kill 7 NSCDC operatives, 5 others in Kaduna

No fewer than twelve security operatives, including seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been slain by bandits operating in the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

Director of Public Relations at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Odumosu said the operatives were killed alongside five others of a sister security agency and local security service.

He added that the personnel who were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines were ambushed and killed by bandits while on official duty at a mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The sad incident, according to him, took place on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari.

The statement said: “After the attack, the bandits carted away rifles of the slain operatives and the remains of the slain officers and men have been recovered and deposited at the Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna.

“The Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi, described the unfortunate incident as a big loss to the corps, families of the slain victims and the nation.

“He commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased and prays that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“In honour of the slain personnel, the C-G has directed that the corps’ flag be hoisted at half-mast and that a national prayer involving both Christians and Muslims be organised at the corps National headquarters, Abuja, to pray for God’s protection for all officers and men of the corps in the new year and avert a recurrence of such awful incident.”

