Bandits attack another Kaduna school, attempt to kidnap 307 students foiled | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected terrorists on Sunday, March 14, reportedly launched an attack on the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the school in the early hours of Sunday but their plot to abduct students was foiled by the military.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, made this disclosure during an emergency press briefing.

Aruwan also confirmed that all 307 students of the school are safe.

“The Kaduna State Government has called this briefing to address you on some recent events with respect to the security situation in the State.

“Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara Local Government Area, in an attempt to kidnap students.

“Fortunately, the students utilized the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.

“The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee. The attempted kidnap was foiled,” he said.

This latest attack came in the wake of the abduction of 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state.

The gunmen were reportedly heading to a secondary school but when they learnt that security had been beefed up at their target location, they invaded the school.

This is the third major feat recorded by security operatives in Kaduna in the last 48 hours.

Also, an attempt to abduct some persons at the quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Kaduna was foiled.

