Bandits attack Benue border community, kill one, abduct many

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday attacked a community in Benue State that border’s Taraba State, killing one person and abducting many.

According to reports, the gunmen, who stormed the community forced residents to flee to Koffai Ahmadu in Takum Local Government Area for safety.

Confirming the incident, the council chairman, said security has been beefed up in the neighbouring communities to avert escalation.

He described the incident as an act of cowardice, stressing that efforts are in top gear to cater for the displaced and return them to their homes.

“One person was killed in the attack and I recovered the corpse and many others were also said to have been kidnapped. Where the bandits invaded, residents there all ran to Koffai Ahmadu for safety, but they were people from Benue State.

“People were also alleging that houses were burnt, but I can also, confirm to you that no house was set ablaze as I went to the scene.

“Actually, what really happened is that people are referring to Koffai Ahmadu as the centre for the hostilities, but precisely where it took place was at the border between Taraba and Benue states.

“We have put security in place to restore normalcy in the border communities especially the operation whirl stroke [whose members] are now camping close to the affected community to avert any further breakdown of law and order,” he added.

On efforts made to identify the culprits, the council boss added that no arrest had been made by security agencies so far.

Meanwhile, the police had yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

