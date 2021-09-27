Bandits attack church in Kaduna, kill one, injure others

Bandits suspected to be armed herdsmen on Sunday, invaded the Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) Gabaciwa, in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing one worshipper, and seriously injuring several others.

Confirming the attack in a statement, the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack and the loss of lives, and has ordered security forces to do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Security agencies reported to the government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia LGA.

“According to the report, a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.

“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course.

“The Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

“The Governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious sensitivity.

“The Governor has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency provide succour to the victims receiving medical attention.

“He has also mandated security agencies to do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Governor also condoled with the family of one Nasiru Abdullahi of Gobirawan Kamacha in Bina general area of the Igabi LGA, who was killed by bandits on Saturday,” the Commissioner said.

