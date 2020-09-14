Bandits attack FRSC officials, kill two, 10 missing

Two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been killed, while 10 others were kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The suspected bandits attacked a vehicle conveying the officials from Sokoto and Kebbi State Command of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, in Enugu state.

They were attacked by Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka, and Nasarawa State on Monday morning.

The officers totalling 26 in number were travelling in two buses.

One officer died during the attack while the other at the hospital, a statement released by the corps spokeman, Bisi Kazeem said.

Kazeem said four officers sustained injuries, eight escaped unhurt and 10 are unaccounted for “as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants”.

“Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing,” he said.

“The Corps Marshal has called on all staff of the corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident.”

Kazeem assured that the perpetrators of the evil act will be brought to justice and the missing officers found.

