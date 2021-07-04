News
Bandits attack Kaduna tuberculosis centre, kidnap staff, nursing mother
Armed bandits in the early hours of Sunday attacked the staff quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre, Zaria, Kaduna State and abducted a nursing mother and six other persons.
An eyewitness told journalists that criminals stormed the facility at 12:30 a.m., also attacked a nearby police facility in the area in a bid to stop police operatives from rescuing the victims.
He added that among the victims were five staff of the centre.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill seven, abduct 10 others in Kaduna
The spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack.
He said the command had initiated moves to rescue the victims.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....