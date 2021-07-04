 Bandits attack Kaduna tuberculosis centre, kidnap staff, nursing mother | Ripples Nigeria
News

Bandits attack Kaduna tuberculosis centre, kidnap staff, nursing mother

Published

7 mins ago

on

Armed bandits in the early hours of Sunday attacked the staff quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre, Zaria, Kaduna State and abducted a nursing mother and six other persons.

An eyewitness told journalists that criminals stormed the facility at 12:30 a.m., also attacked a nearby police facility in the area in a bid to stop police operatives from rescuing the victims.

He added that among the victims were five staff of the centre.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill seven, abduct 10 others in Kaduna

The spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack.

He said the command had initiated moves to rescue the victims.

Opinions

