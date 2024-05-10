Bandits attack Kogi varsity, abduct students

The Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, Okene in Kogi State, was on Thursday night, attacked by heavily armed bandits, who abducted some students.

According to an eye witness, the bandits swooped on the university around 9.00 p.m. while the students were reading for their upcoming first semester exams.

The source further stated that the bandits came in through the bush, went into three lecture halls and began to shoot into the air.

The source said: “They trapped the students inside the halls and started taking them; the school was thrown into total confusion as fear-stricken students in other halls scurried to safety, scampering in various directions.

“By the time local security guards and the conventional security men at the gate engaged the bandits, they had already succeeded in abducting some students. But the efforts minimised the damage as the attackers didn’t go beyond the first three halls.”

READ ALSO:Suspected bandits kill NSCDC commander in Benue

According to reports, the students were preparing for their first semester examination expected to commence on Monday, May 13, when the bandits struck.

Confirming the incident, a student, who craved anonymity, said that he and some colleagues ran to the bush and hid there for “more than an hour”.

“We only ventured out when everywhere became quiet,” he said.

CUSTEC Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulraman Asipita, confirmed the incident but refused to give details of the number of students abducted.

“I don’t talk to journalists on incidents like this, but I want you to know that we are on top of the situation,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now