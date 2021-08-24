Bandits attack Nigerian Defence Academy, kill two officers, abduct one

Bandits in the early hours of Tuesday attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, killing two officers and abducting another in the process.

The attacked on the Afaka Barracks of the NDA, led to the abduction of one major while another officer, said to be a Naval personnel, was allegedly shot dead in a gun battle.

A military officer with the NDA who confided in Ripples Nigeria on the condition of anonymity, said the heavily armed bandits invaded the barracks in the early hours of Tuesday where they engaged the ‘surprised’ security guards in a fierce gun battle that lasted for over 30 minutes.

According to the source, before reinforcements could be mobilised, the bandits had kidnapped two Majors and killed the Naval officer.

“The bandits attacked the barracks around 1am on Tuesday and took the security guys by surprise,” the officer said.

“They were in their hundreds, armed with sophisticated weapons. The brave security guards engaged them in a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than 30 minutes but it is clear their mission was to kidnap as they succeeded in abducting two Majors. Unfortunately, one Naval officer was killed while more than 10 of the bandits were also gunned down.”

Read also: We must hunt down bandits, kill them all —El-Rufai

A civilian resident of the barracks who also spoke on the incident said:

“It was a terrible experience as the bandits took advantage of the time when most people had gone to bed to attack the barracks.

“Right now, the whole barracks is under lock and key and security has been beefed up so that the bandits would not leave the barracks… it is believed that they are still within as soldiers are combing everywhere for them.”

Another source within the premises claimed the bandits who came in a vehicle passed through the security gate into the academy, disguised in military uniforms, after which they proceeded to the officers’ quarters.

On arrival, they began shooting sporadically and in the process, killed two officers (a Major and a Squadron Leader), and later on, took another Major away through the nearby bush inside the academy.

Consequently, the gunfire was said to have alerted the troops of the NDA Quick Response Team, who arrived at the scene.

Nonetheless, they were helpless in stopping the abduction of the kidnapped officer as the bandits were already gone with the victim.

A combined team of security operatives has reportedly launched a manhunt for the bandits inside the bush including air surveillance with a view to arresting them and rescuing the kidnapped officer.

Calls to the NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Jajira, for confirmation of the attack were not picked at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, calls and text messages to the State police spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, were also not fruitful.

Join the conversation

Opinions