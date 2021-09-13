News
Bandits attack Zamfara communities, set ablaze Assembly speaker’s house
Armed bandits have set ablaze the home of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, in Zurmi local government area of the state.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Security and Prosecution of Bandits, Abdullahi Shinkafi, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said several other buildings were also set on fire during attacks on some communities in the area.
He said the bandits resorted to attacks on soft targets after they were forced to flee from their various hideouts by the military.
READ ALSO: Bandits release 75 abducted Zamfara school students
Shinkafi, who visited the affected local government, assure the victims of the state government’s support at this time.
He said the government would send more security personnel to protect the people.
The chairman also revealed that two suspected suppliers of foodstuffs, petrol, and other commodities to the bandits had been arrested and handed over to the police.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...