Bandits attack Zamfara General Hospital, abduct nurse
Bandits on Friday abducted a nurse and one other person during an attack on the Zamfara State General Hospital.
An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday the hoodlums also raided the staff quarters of the hospital located in Dansadau, Maru local government area of the state in search of doctors and other nurses but did not find any.
He said: “The bandits invaded the hospital and started going from one ward to another. A nurse and a caregiver were abducted. They later moved to staff quarters in search of doctors and nurses but could not find any.
“The criminals had earlier attempted to attack Maigoge, a community located six kilometres north of Dansadau town.
“But when they laid siege to the community, the vigilantes otherwise known as Yan Sakai firmly defended the village. The vigilante killed some of the bandits and injured several others.”
The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Mannir Bature, who confirmed the attack, described it as worrisome.
