BANDITS’ ATTACKS: Katsina Gov, Masari tasks Army chief, Buratai

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has urged the chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai to sustain the military tempo in Katsina State and the Northeast at large against bandits.

Governor Masari who made the call on Monday when Buratai arrived the State to coordinate and supervise ongoing operations in Rugu forests and beyond, said the current state of insecurity should not be allowed to continue, to avoid external influence among the bandits and other countries.

According to Governor Masari, residents of the state especially those at the front line bordering the dreaded Rugu forest live in fear and apprehension following the spate of attacks by bandits.

Speaking to newsmen when he received Buratai on a courtesy call at the government house, Masari said; “these bandits attack with heavy weapons that has led to loss of lives and properties.

“I urge the military to sustain the tempo and not to allow the current insecurity to continue to linger to avoid external influence among the bandits and other countries.

“Bandits are illiterates without any ideology who now pride themselves with number of weapons in possession.

“They have converted some schools and clinics constructed by the government to camps but following the recent military intervention, the bandits have been forced to flee to the forest,” he added.

