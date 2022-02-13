Bandits becoming more daring because of Buhari, he’s weak —Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has blamed the boldness and audacity of bandits in the North-West on President Muhammadu Buhari’s lack of firmness in dealing with them decisively.

While reacting to the killing of over 20 bandits by Nigerian troops while moving towards the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday, Sani said if Buhari had done the needful by designating the bandits as terrorists early enough and given them the kind of treatment terrorists are being given, they would not have still been operating with the kind of boldness they were exhibiting.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on Saturday had stated that the bandits, numbering over 100, and armed with sophisticated weapons, were sighted riding on motorcycles towards the premier military institution on Friday evening, but met their end when two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships were dispatched to engage them.

READ ALSO: Niger to pay for information on bandits

While reacting to the news on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Sani said:

“It’s commendable to receive the news that the military exterminated the terrorists advancing towards the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

“But it also demonstrated how daring the criminals are becoming and the danger we are currently facing in our city.

“Their boldness comes because the President and Commander in Chief refused to designate them as terrorists and give them the terrorists treatment.

“He was and is weak when it comes to bandits. Vigilance is the key.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now