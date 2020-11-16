Latest Politics

Bandits blocked Kaduna-Abuja road, kidnapped scores of persons, Shehu Sani claims

November 16, 2020
Former Kaduna State lawmaker, Shehu Sani has claimed that heavily armed bandits on Sunday blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road and kidnapped scores of persons travelling to their various destinations.

The former Senator who made the claim in a series of tweets on Sunday night urged northern governors to prioritize insecurity situation in the region and also called for the reactivation of “Operation Puff Adder” to protect citizens.

His post on Twitter reads: “Today, the Bandits along Kaduna Abuja audaciously blocked the road in broad daylight and kidnapped scores of people, including a young man I know. Operation Puff Adder needs reactivation.

“This is where the attention of the Northern Governors is needed,” Shehu Sani concluded.

This came days after the lawmaker rebuked Northern Governors for calling for the censorship of social media.

According to Sani, the northerners live in fear due to banditry but their governors are more concerned about social media.

