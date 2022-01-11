Bandits controlling Nigerian territories under Buhari’s watch – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday decried the menace of bandits and Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

Sani, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, said in a post on his Facebook page the bandits had established a governance structure, imposed taxes and levies on the people, kidnapped for ransom and installed traditional rulers and Imams, while the government continued to deceive Nigerians with claims of success in the fight against the criminals.

He wrote: “Virtually now, bandits in the North-West have become a state within a state.

READ ALSO: 2023: South-East ripe for Nigeria’s presidency – Shehu Sani

“Bandits have been able to establish governance structure in the sense that they don’t just kidnap and extort money, it has reached a point where they even install.

“They even install traditional rulers and Imams in these communities. And all of these are happening under the watch of President Buhari.

“And they will continue to lie to Nigerians that they have defeated the bandits and terrorists.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now