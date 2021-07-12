Bandits demand N200m ransom after abduction of Emir of Kajaru

Abductors of the Emir of Kajaru, Alhassan Adamu have issued a demand of N200 million ransom payment for his release.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the monarch was kidnapped in the wee hours of Sunday along with 13 of his family members, including two grandchildren.

This ransom demand was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Kajuru Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar on Monday.

According to Mr Abubakar, the bandits also gave assurances that all the victims are in good condition and were not being molested.

He said, “the council is still appealing to the bandits to release the 85-year-old monarch and his relatives unconditionally, especially given his fragile health condition.”

According to security sources within the local government, one bandit was reportedly killed and some others injured in a shootout with soldiers during the attack on the Emir’s palace.

The sources said the bandits, numbering over 200, arrived at the community on motorcycles in the early hours of Sunday morning through a nearby forest that stretches through the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Kachia local government area, and started shooting sporadically, before they were engaged by soldiers that were deployed to the area.

