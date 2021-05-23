Bandits dislodged from Katsina, Zamfara, relocating to Niger State —Senator | Ripples Nigeria

The Senator representing Niger North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sabi Abdullahi, says bandits dislodged from Katsina and Zamfara States by security operatives, have now moved into Niger State from where they launch attacks on communities.

Abdullahi who is the Deputy Whip of the Senate, said this on Saturday when he paid a condolence visit to the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, whose first son, Alhaji Bashar Namaska, was killed by bandits on Thursday, when he visited his father’s farm at Masuga village close to Kontagora town.

Abdullahi who lamented the ugly situation the state is currently going through, said:

“Niger State had, in the past few weeks, become a haven for the bandits from Katsina and Zamfara States and the area has been receiving increased onslaught.

“The sad development is the aftermath of the operations of security agencies which has been pushing out the bandits from the neighbouring states of Zamfara and Katsina to Niger.

“The attacks on the senatorial district have led to wanton destruction of property, worth millions of naira, with over 30,000 people rendered homeless.

“Over 50, 000 villages had been ravaged.”

Abdullahi further appealed for more integrated and comprehensive actions by the security agencies to flush the criminals out of their communities that are rural in nature in Niger to make the state safe for residents.

