Bandits displaced 4,030 persons in Niger – NSEMA

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said on Monday at least 4,030 persons have been displaced by marauding bandits from their communities in four local government areas of the state.

The NSEMA spokesman, Malam Hussein Ibrahim, disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Minna, the state capital.

According to Ibrahim, over 1,000 persons displaced from communities in Shiroro local government area of the state are taking shelter at Dr. Idris Ibrahim Central Primary School, Kuta.

He said: “About 700 persons displaced in Munya LGA are taking refuge at Sarkin-Pawa. Bandits also displaced 2,000 persons from Pandogari and environs in Rafi LGA. These people are taking refuge at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Central Primary School, Kagara.

“600 other persons displaced from Adunu and environs in Paikoro Local Government Area are taking shelter at Kafin-Koro.”

Ibrahim disclosed that the state government had provided relief materials through the agency to lessen the suffering of the affected persons, adding that plans were underway to provide more materials for a few other displaced people.

