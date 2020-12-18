Bandits fed us Cassava and Kulikuli once in two days –Freed Kankara student

Some of the 344 freed students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara local government area of Katsina State, have revealed that the bandits who kidnapped them from their hostels on Friday, December 11, fed them with Cassava, bread and groundnut cakes (Klikuli), once in two days.

Narrating their horrible experiences in the hands of their abductors, the students who are now famously known as KankaraBoys, spoke while being hosted by the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari at the Government House on Friday, December 18, after they were released on Thursday. They said they suffered untold hardship in the Zamfara forest the bandits took them to.

One of the boys who spoke with reporters in a brief interview, said he and others really suffered in the bush and thought they we’re never going to see their families again.

The boy who gave his name as Aminu said:

”We suffered too much in the bush. In fact, we were hungry in the bush. It took up to two days before we ate in the bush. They usually gave us Cassava to eat. I am not feeling fine. I am sick.”

Read also: Released 344 Kankara students arrive Katsina Govt House

Another student, Abubakar, said:

”At the time we were there, the place was very cold and the food we were taking was just bread and groundnut cakes (Kulikuli) and cassava. The place we were sleeping was the same place we were defecating.

In the night if you say you want to go and urinate or defecate, they would beat you and ask you to go back and sleep.

”Nobody amongst us is thinking of going back to that school unless if some forces are there to guide us and control us.

“The school is far away from the town and that is why when they came, before the police and army could come to the school, they had gathered us and packed us into the forest. It is only in terms of security that we have problem at the school,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions